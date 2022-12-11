During last attacks, Russians launched drones from Sea of Azov, - Air Force

During the last attacks, the Russian military launched kamikaze drones over the territory of Ukraine from the waters of the Sea of Azov.

This was reported by RBC-Ukraine with reference to the spokesman of the Air Force, Yurii Ihnat, on the air of the telethon, Censor.NET informs.

"Kamikaze drones are now being launched from the Sea of Azov. From the eastern part of the Sea of Azov, Krasnodar Territory. The two extreme drone attacks were from there," Ihnat said.

The fact that the Russians did not attack Ukraine with kamikaze drones for several weeks is most likely due to the lack of drones. However, there is a possibility that Russia has already received a new batch of "kamikaze".

