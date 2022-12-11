Erdogan and Putin had telephone conversation: they discussed grain agreement and Ukraine

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan had a telephone conversation with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin. The parties discussed bilateral relations, as well as Ukraine.

As Censor.NET informs, this was reported by RBC-Ukraine with reference to the Turkish channel TRT Haber.

"Erdogan had a telephone conversation with his Russian counterpart Putin. Regional issues were discussed, including energy, Turkish-Russian relations, the grain corridor, and the fight against terrorism," the report said.

Thus, according to the Turkish mass media, the parties discussed the implementation of the grain agreement, thanks to which the export of Ukrainian food, which was blocked through Russia, is carried out.

The Turkish president expressed the initiative that within the framework of the "grain corridor" it is possible to start working on the export of various food products, and gradually also other goods.

In addition, in a conversation with Putin, Erdogan "expressed his sincere wishes for an early end to the war between Russia and Ukraine."