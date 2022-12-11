Enemy continues attempts to break through our defenses in Bakhmut and Avdiivka sectors, - General Staff

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine released operational information on the Russian invasion as of 18.00 on December 11, 2022.

According to Censor.NЕТ, this is stated in official Facebook of AFU General Staff.

The statement reads: "The two hundred and ninety-first day of the Russian large-scale invasion continues.

Russian invaders do not stop striking at civilian infrastructure and civilian population on the territory of Ukraine, violating the norms of International Humanitarian Law, laws and customs of warfare.

During the day the enemy conducted 5 air strikes and fired more than 40 times from multiple rocket launchers.

The threat of enemy strikes with the use of missiles and attack UAVs on the objects of the energy system and critical infrastructure throughout Ukraine remains.

Read more: Armed Forces of Ukraine repelled enemy attacks in areas of 11 settlements in Luhansk and Donetsk regions, - General Staff

In Volyn and Polissya directions the situation is without significant changes, no signs of formation of enemy offensive groups were detected.

In the Slobozhansky direction, the enemy fired at the areas of the settlements of Strelecha, Krasne, Staritsa, Vovchanskiye Khutory, Okhrimovka, Ambarne, Dvorichanske, Figolovka, Dvorichnaya and Kupyansk of the Kharkiv region.

At the Kupyansk and Lyman directions the enemy struck near the settlements of Makiivka, Ploschanka, Nevske and Chervonopopivka in Luhansk region and Terny, Kolodyazi, Zarechne, Dibrova and Yakovlivka in Kharkiv region.

At the Bakhmut and Avdiivka directions the enemy continues to make attempts to break through the defense of our troops. The areas of twenty-six settlements came under fire from tanks and artillery. Among them are Verkhnekamianske, Vasyukivka, Soledar, Bakhmut, Klishchiyivka, Bila Hora, Avdiivka, Opytne, Krasnohorivka and Maryinka in Donetsk region. The occupants also conducted an air strike near Klishchiyivka.

Read more: Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 94,140 people, 2,942 tanks, 1,928 artillery systems, 5,920 armored vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

In the Novopavlivka direction, the enemy is defending and shelling our positions with mortars, cannon and rocket artillery near the settlements of Velyka Novosilka, Zolota Nyva, Pavlivka and Vuhledar in Donetsk region.

In the Zaporizhzhia direction, Vremivka in Donetsk region and Temyrivka, Olgivske, Huliaypole, Dorozhnyanka, Orikhiv, Novoandriivka, Shcherbaky, Lobkove and Plavni in Zaporizhzhia suffered from enemy fire.

In the Kherson direction the occupants fired, in particular, at Havrylivka, Dudchany, Kachkarivka, Zmiivka, Beryslav, Ivanivka, Zelenivka, Inzhenerne, Antonivka and Dniprovske and the city of Kherson.

Read more: Enemy is trying to break through our troops’ defense in Bakhmut and Avdiivka sectors, - General Staff

Russian occupation authorities continue forced passportization of the population of the temporarily occupied territory of Ukraine. These measures continue in Melitopol district of Zaporizhzhia region. Ukrainian hryvnias are gradually being withdrawn from circulation in trade networks, the population is forced to switch to Russian rubles.

The occupants are also trying to financially encourage the local population to collaborate, providing financial assistance to persons of retirement age in the amount of 10 thousand rubles and charging higher salaries to loyal locals who agreed to work in the institutions of the so-called occupation authorities.

During the current day, Ukrainian aviation conducted 5 strikes on the areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment. At the same time, missile and artillery units struck 7 control points, 10 areas of personnel concentration, an artillery concentration area and an enemy ammunition depot."

Read more: Enemy is trying to break through our troops’ defense in Bakhmut and Avdiivka sectors, - General Staff