Armed Forces of Ukraine told what propaganda narratives Russia promotes to justify aggression against Ukraine

Russia is waging not only an armed but also an information war against Ukraine. Thus, psychological operatons are integral components of Russian hybrid aggression to propagate its ideas.

This is stated by Censor.NЕТ with reference to the message of AFU.

"Russian narratives used to justify illegal armed aggression against Ukraine

Information operations and campaigns are an integral component of Russian hybrid aggression and are implemented to create a favorable information environment to support kinetic actions.

In order to absolve itself of the responsibility for waging an all-out war to destroy the Ukrainian people, Moscow is constantly trying to impose its own vision of the situation, to come up with a reason for its actions and to form the image of a "new enemy for world peace and security".

As part of a broad information campaign to justify Russia's illegal armed aggression against Ukraine, Moscow's propaganda machine promotes the following narratives:

-The "special operation" in Ukraine has prevented a "great world war".

-Russia's "special military operation" in Ukraine is a response to the constant expansion of NATO and the growing threat to Russia.

-The US and the West are waging a hybrid war against Russia in Ukraine.

-In the war in Ukraine, Russia is the victim and NATO is the aggressor.

-Ukraine is the territory of Russia, it was created by Lenin in 1922, when the Bolsheviks created the USSR.

These narratives are designed for the Russian and pro-Russian audience, because they have no basis or confirmation. At the same time, their constant repetition creates the illusion of truthfulness and facilitates their use by Kremlin agents in different countries," the Armed Forces said.