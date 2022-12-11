Occupants force to change to rubles and take Russian passports in Melitopol district - General Staff

In the temporarily occupied Melitopol district of Zaporizhzhia region, Ukrainian hryvnias are gradually being withdrawn from circulation in retail chains, forced passportization continues.

According to Censor.NЕТ, this is stated in statement of General Staff.

"The Russian occupation leadership continues forced passportization of the population of the temporarily occupied territory of Ukraine. These measures continue in Melitopol district of Zaporizhzhia region. Ukrainian hryvnias are gradually withdrawn from circulation in retail chains, the population is forced to switch to Russian rubles," the statement reads.

