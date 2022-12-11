Russians are trying to persuade population of occupied territories to collaborate using money - General Staff

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine released information that Russian occupants are persuading the population of the occupied territories to collaborate with the help of money.

As reports Censor.NЕТ, this is stated in the statement of General Staff.

The report states: "The occupiers are also trying to financially encourage the local population to collaborate by providing financial assistance to persons of retirement age in the amount of 10 thousand rubles and charging higher salaries to loyal locals who agreed to work in the institutions of the so-called occupation authorities."

