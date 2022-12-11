We will continue our counterattacks when ground freezes and becomes harder, - Reznikov

Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov predicts that the Defense Forces will resume active counter-offensive actions when the ground freezes and becomes harder for easier passage of equipment.

Reznikov said this at a press conference with Swedish Defense Minister Paul Johnson in Odesa on Sunday, reports Censor.NЕТ with reference to Ukrainian truth.

"Weather conditions, the transition from dry autumn to not yet frosty winter... we have seen rains and very difficult conditions for attacks from any side. Because the ground is wet, and wheeled vehicles can hardly pass...

I think this decrease in activity is due to the weather conditions. But the Ukrainian Armed Forces do not think to stop. Therefore, using the moment when the ground will become more firm, I am convinced that we will continue our counterattacks, the campaign to liberate our territories," said Reznikov.

The Minister stressed that the plan of Ukraine "is very simple - it is the liberation of all temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine to the state of 1991, when the borders of Ukraine were internationally recognized".

He expressed conviction that Russians are fighting with civilians to persuade the Ukrainian authorities to negotiate on their terms, but they will not succeed.

"This war is a war of resources, and these resources are also decreasing," the Minister said.