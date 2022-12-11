Assistance to Ukraine is investment in common security, - Swedish Defense Minister Jonsson

Swedish Defense Minister Paul Johnson, who arrived on a visit to Ukraine on Sunday, said that Stockholm is expanding its support for Ukraine and considers it an investment in common security.

This is stated by Censor.NЕТ with reference to "European truth".

"A few weeks ago, the government approved the ninth package of support for Ukraine, it is already 50% larger compared to the eighth. Of course, this is due to the fact that we are witnessing an escalation of aggression on the part of Russia. And in this package we are providing air defense, also ammunition for another type of air defense, and also, of course, there is a package related to the preparation for winter," Johnson said at a press conference in Odesa.

"This means that Sweden supports not only Ukraine, but also invests in common security," he added.

The head of the Swedish Defense Ministry also reminded that from January 1, the country will start presiding in the Council of the European Union, and "protecting the interests of Ukraine will be a very important task for us".