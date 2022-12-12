Armed Forces of Ukraine repelled enemy attacks in areas of 10 settlements in Luhansk and Donetsk regions, - General Staff

Last day, the Defense Forces repelled the attacks of the occupiers in the areas of 8 settlements in the Donetsk region and 2 in the Serebrianske Forestry - in the Luhansk region.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the summary of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine as of 06:00 a.m. on December 12 regarding the Russian invasion.

Thus, the two hundred and ninety-second day of the Russian large-scale invasion began.

Over the past day, units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine have repelled attacks by occupiers in the areas of Stelmakhivka, Makiivka, and Serebrianske Forestry of the Luhansk region, and Verkhnyokamiansky, Bilohorivka, Soledar, Yuriivka, Krasnohorivka, Mariinka, Novomykhailivka, and Vremivka of the Donetsk region.

In addition, the enemy carried out 2 missile strikes on the civilian infrastructure of the city of Kostyantynivka, Donetsk region, 11 airstrikes on the positions of our troops along the contact line, and also carried out more than 60 attacks from rocket salvo systems on the civilian infrastructure of the city of Kherson and the positions of our troops.

The threat of strikes with the use of missiles and attack UAVs against the objects of the energy system and critical infrastructure throughout the territory of Ukraine remains.

In the Volyn and Polissia directions, the situation has not changed significantly, and no signs of the formation of enemy offensive groups have been detected.

Read more: Enemy continues attempts to break through our defenses in Bakhmut and Avdiivka sectors, - General Staff

In the Siversk and Slobozhansk directions, the settlements of Strilecha, Starytsia, Ohirtseve, Hatyshche, Volokhivka, Okhrimivka, Dvorichna, Kamianka in the Kharkiv region and Ivanivske in the Donetsk region were hit by mortar and artillery fire.

In the Kupiansk and Lyman directions, the enemy shelled the areas of sixteen settlements. Among them - Kyslivka, Kotliarivka, Tabaiivka, and Berestovka of the Kharkiv region; Novoselivske, Stelmakhivka, Pischane, Makiivka, and Ploschanka in the Luhansk region and Chervonopivka, Terny, Yampolivka, and Torske in the Donetsk region.

In the Bakhmut and Avdiivka directions, the enemy fired at the positions of the Defense Forces from tanks, mortars, barrels, and rocket artillery in the areas of twenty-four settlements. These are, in particular, Verkhnokamianske, Bilohorivka, Soledar, Bakhmut, Druzhba, Zalizne, New York, Avdiivka, Opytne, Nevelske, Krasnohorivka, and Mariinka of the Donetsk region. The occupiers struck with the forces of operational-tactical and army aviation in the areas of Spirny and Bilogorivka.

In the Novopavlivka direction, enemy fire activity was recorded near Novoukrainka, Prechystivka, and Vuhledar in the Donetsk region.

In the Zaporizhzhia direction, the enemy shelled the settlements of Vremivka in the Donetsk region and Zelene Pole, Novopil, Novodarivka, Malynivka, Huliaipole, Dorozhnianka, Huliaypilske, Charivne, and Mali Shcherbaky in the Zaporizhzhia region.

In the Kherson direction, Chervony Maiak, Lviv, Inzhenerne, Chornobaiivka, and the city of Kherson were fired upon.

Read more: Armed Forces of Ukraine repelled enemy attacks in areas of 11 settlements in Luhansk and Donetsk regions, - General Staff

In violation of International Humanitarian Law, the enemy continues to use civilians as human shields. In the village of Troitske in the temporarily occupied Luhansk region, the Russian occupiers are placing military equipment and setting up firing positions near residential buildings where the civilian population lives.

During the current day, the aviation of the Defense Forces made 14 strikes on the areas of concentration of personnel, weapons, and military equipment, as well as a strike on the positions of the enemy's anti-aircraft missile complex.

Missile troops and artillery units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine hit 9 control points, 17 personnel concentration areas, an artillery concentration area, and 2 munitions warehouses of the occupiers.