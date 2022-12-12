Ukraine has persevered and will definitely win, - Zaluzhny congratulated soldiers on Day of Ground Forces of AFU. PHOTO

The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valerii Zaluzhny congratulated the Ukrainian servicemen on the Day of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine!

Zaluzhny posted congratulatory words on Facebook, Censor.NET informs.

"I heartily congratulate you on the Day of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine! Our native land gives us the strength to defend it. Ukraine has persevered and will definitely win. Thanks to you, brothers and sisters! Thank you for your service and loyalty to the oath. Eternal Memory to fallen soldiers! It is our duty to continue the fight for ourselves and for them, to support their families. Let's keep in line! Together to Victory!", the Commander-in-Chief noted.

The commander of the United Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Lieutenant General Serhii Nayev, also congratulated the soldiers.

"Dear servicemen of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine! High professionalism, stability, reliability, and readiness to perform the most difficult tasks on the battlefield have long become your norm and a matter of honor.

You are part of the troops that have a heroic history, modern power, and a glorious future. Your units have always been, are, and will be the main bearers of the combat power and defense capability of the independent Ukrainian state, its main attacking force and power," the congratulatory speech reads.

According to him, the Ground Forces bear the main burden during the execution of combat missions to ensure the territorial integrity and state sovereignty of the country.

"The military prowess you demonstrate inspires millions of Ukrainians to unite for a common goal.

I congratulate you on the Day of the Land Forces of Ukraine! Glory to Ukraine! We will win together!", Naev adds.