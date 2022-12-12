In conversation with Zelensky, Biden confirmed commitment of US to continue providing security, economic, and humanitarian assistance to Ukraine, - White House

US President Joe Biden, in a conversation with Volodymyr Zelensky, emphasized continued support for Ukraine.

This is stated in the press release of the White House, Censor.NET informs.

"President Biden emphasized that the U.S. prioritizes efforts to strengthen Ukraine's air defenses through security assistance, including the December 9 announcement of $275 million in additional munitions and equipment, which included systems to counter the use of unmanned aerial vehicles by Russia," the report said.

The US president also recalled the allocation of $53 million in November to support energy infrastructure to strengthen the stability of Ukraine's energy network after Russia's attacks.

"Biden welcomed President Zelensky's declared openness to a just peace based on the fundamental principles enshrined in the Charter of the United Nations. He reaffirmed the commitment of the US to continue providing Ukraine with security, economic and humanitarian assistance, to hold Russia accountable for its war crimes and atrocities, and to impose on Russia the costs of its aggression," the press release concluded.

