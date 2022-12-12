Families of defenders killed in battle are not paid compensation due to "disappearances", and salaries are not issued due to "undetermined reasons for disappearance", - Butusov

Relatives of Ukrainian defenders are asking to intervene in the bureaucratic showdown, as they are not being paid compensation for the death of a soldier, citing "disappearance".

Yurii Butusov, editor-in-chief of Censor.NET, announced this on Facebook.

"Families of those who died in battle do not receive compensation for their deaths because they are considered missing, and fighters do not receive salaries because the reasons for their disappearance have not been established, although there is a video of the battle.

After the publication of the video of the bloody attack by the soldiers of the 56th brigade on Pisky on September 5, Tetiana Lypytenko - the mother of one of the soldiers, 27-year-old Mykhailo Lypytenko, a scout of the brigade, a courageous and experienced soldier, turned to me. She asked to intervene in the bureaucratic showdown. The fighters who did not return from that attack, and whose bodies were not evacuated, are recognized as missing," the journalist said.

According to Butusov, families with children do not receive money, because a missing person in bureaucratic language means probable escape, because the status is not determined.

"And the families have neither money for the dead nor compensation for the living. I consider it necessary that the Ministry of Defense and the Armed Forces of Ukraine put an order in the work with the families of missing soldiers. They need attention and a special status must be determined - "disappeared while performing a combat mission due to the impossibility of evacuation ". Because you can't treat a soldier as one who voluntarily left the unit.

This should mean that the soldier went on a combat mission and the responsibility for returning rests with his commanders. And everything that should belong to the fighter and his family must be given out. After a certain time, for example, 6 months, if there is no information about the stay, the command must make a decision about the status of the fighter - whether to consider him dead. And so far there is no such solution - the family must receive funds," the editor-in-chief of Censor.NET emphasized.

Butusov also called on the People's Deputies to consider the issue and legally determine these procedures, since the number of missing persons is in the thousands.

"Glory to the Ukrainian soldiers who go to battle for their people, we must do everything right for their families, it is inadmissible to equate heroes with deserters, and to deprive families of help altogether," he concluded.