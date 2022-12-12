There is significant power deficit in power system. Situation is complicated by weather, - Ukrenergo. INFOGRAPHICS

As of the morning of December 12, there is a significant power deficit in the power system.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of "Ukrenergo".

As noted, over the past week, the energy system has suffered three Russian attacks - the eighth mass missile attack on Monday, December 5, and two local attacks by artillery and drones in the south and east of the country over the weekend. The destruction caused by the enemy to the power system currently prevents the full use of the power of the thermal power plants, additional time is needed to restore their operation.

"In Odesa, the situation is still difficult, the restoration of power to consumers is ongoing," the report says.

"Ukrenergo" brigades, generators, and oblenergo are working together to eliminate the consequences of Russian attacks on the energy system of Ukraine. Due to the complexity of the damage, the work takes longer and is complicated by bad weather (gusty wind with wet snow).

"But we are making every effort to improve the situation with energy supply. Currently, to ensure the balance in the energy system, electricity consumption limits have been established for each oblenergo. To comply with the limits, consumption restrictions apply. If the established limits are exceeded, emergency shutdowns are applied," the company explains.