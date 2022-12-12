Alarms can also be announced during use of ballistic missiles, - Air Force

Today, there are several types of alarms that can be associated with both air threats and the use of ballistic missiles or MLRS.

This was stated by the spokesman of the Air Force, Yurii Ihnat, Censor.NET reports with reference to Ukrinform.

"Today there are several types of alarms. It can be related to air threats, and to information coming from various sources, including from international partners regarding the missile threat, regarding the possible use of ballistic missiles or other weapons.

Air alarms are also announced when there is information about the use of rocket salvo systems, as used by the enemy in the east of Ukraine," he explained.

The spokesman of the Air Force reiterated that in the event of an air alert, it is imperative to follow safety rules and go to shelter.

