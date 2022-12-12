Over 4.9 million internally displaced persons registered in Ukraine, - Ministry of Social Policy

Almost 4.9 million citizens are registered as internally displaced persons in Ukraine; among them, more than 3.5 million were registered after February 24.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Ministry of Social Policy of Ukraine.

"As of December 8, 4,886,648 citizens are registered as IDPs. Among them, 3,539,376 citizens moved after February 24, 2022, of which 2,856,232 registered for the first time since the day of the full-scale invasion," the message says.

According to the Deputy Minister of Social Policy of Ukraine for Digital Development, Digital Transformations and Digitization Kostyantyn Koshelenka, the most requested social services this year were certificates and receiving housing assistance for internally displaced persons.

"The peak load on the infrastructure of social protection bodies was in March and April, which caused inconvenience to both citizens and employees. They solved the issue by digitalizing these services with the Ministry of Digital and State Enterprise "IOC of the Ministry of Social Policy - the service became available in the Diya application," Koshelenko said.