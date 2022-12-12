EU Council increased by 2 billion euros fund to help Ukraine with weapons

The EU Council on Monday reached a political agreement to increase the European Peace Fund, from which the EU reimburses member states for arms supplies to Ukraine.

The EU Council, in particular, decided to increase the overall financial ceiling by €2 billion (in 2018 prices) in 2023, with the possibility of further increases at a later stage.

The total increase in the overall financial ceiling of the European Peace Facility by 2027 will be up to €5.5 billion (in 2018 prices).

The agreement will be formalized in early 2023, when the EU High Representative will submit a proposal to amend Council Decision (CFSP) 2021/509.

This decision sends a clear political signal of the EU's continued commitment to military support to Ukraine and other partners, the press service noted.

"Today's decision will provide us with funding to continue providing concrete military support to the armed forces of our partners. In less than two years, the European Peace Fund has proven its effectiveness. It has completely transformed the way we support our partners in the field of defence. It makes the EU and its partners stronger," commented Josep Borrell, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy.

Through the European Peace Facility, the EU has already supported the Armed Forces of Ukraine with six consecutive support packages (worth €3.1 billion), as well as many other countries such as Mozambique, Georgia, Moldova, Mali, Somalia, Niger, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Lebanon and Mauritania, as well as military components of peace support operations.