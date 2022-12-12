Borrell: Putin depriving millions of Ukrainians of water, electricity and heat is war crime

In view of his inability to gain an advantage on the battlefield, Putin has started to strike at Ukraine’s critical infrastructure, decided to condemn millions of Ukrainians to cold and darkness in winter, which is a crime against humanity and a war crime that cannot go unpunished.

This was stated today in Brussels during a press conference following the EU Foreign Affairs Council by EU High Representative Josep Borrell, reports Censor.nЕТ with reference to Ukrinform.

"Minister Kuleba joined us to inform us about how Russia is weaponizing winter and cold temperatures. Unfortunately, we learned today that 1.5 million people are without electricity in Odesa alone, immediately after a drone strike by Russia. It is now about 0 degrees Celsius in Odesa. It is clear that Putin is trying to freeze Ukrainians and force them to surrender. He is depriving millions of people of water, electricity and heating. This can be called a crime against humanity. It is a war crime to condemn millions of people to cold and darkness in order to freeze them in the middle of winter. Yes, it is a war crime," Borrell said.

He noted that the courage of the people of Ukraine deserves respect and recognition, but more than that, Ukrainians need concrete support from the EU, and this is exactly what Minister for Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba discussed with European officials today, providing them with a specific list of requests, from financial and military to training and humanitarian support.

"We must continue to support Ukraine. Ministers were very clear in their commitment to continue military support for Ukraine. They agreed to raise the financial ceiling for the European Peace Fund by 2 billion euros, plus the possibility of a further increase of another 3.5 billion euros. We will help Ukraine to repair its energy system, we will increase our electricity exports to Ukraine. We will continue to work to ensure accountability for all those involved in this war in order to prevent impunity for these crimes," the EU High Representative emphasized.

"Russia has already lost this war morally and politically, and Ukraine must win. That is what the ministers emphasized today after this exchange with Minister Kuleba: Ukraine must win," Borrell added.

As previously reported, today the EU Foreign Affairs Council met in Brussels to consider the security situation in connection with Russia's aggression against Ukraine, the EU's response to this aggression, as well as the situation in Iran.

Before the formal meeting of the EU Council, the European officials met with the Foreign Ministers of the Eastern Partnership countries. Minister for Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba took part in both events via teleconference.