Situation in Ukraine will be in focus of European Council meeting on December 15, - Michel

The European Council meeting on December 15 will focus on the situation in Ukraine.

This was announced by the President of the European Council Charles Michel, reports Censor.NЕТ with reference to Ukrinform.

"Our European Council on Thursday, December 15, will be a one-day meeting. We will focus on strategic issues for which our unity will be key. Ukraine, as always, is at the centre of our concerns. The massive escalation by Russia since 10 October, when it has repeatedly targeted critical facilities and energy infrastructure, has caused huge damage to Ukraine's energy networks," Michel said.

He reminded that these attacks have left millions of civilians in Ukraine without electricity, heat and running water. The situation worsened after the temperature dropped to zero and it started snowing.

"This requires us to respond appropriately, including in terms of humanitarian preparedness and assistance. Beyond the immediate needs of this country, a meaningful debate is also needed on how to guarantee the sustainability of our military and financial assistance to Ukraine," the President of the European Council added.

