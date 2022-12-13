Ukrainian defenders repelled enemy attacks in areas of 16 settlements in Luhansk and Donetsk regions - General Staff

Last day, the Defense Forces repelled the attacks of the occupiers in the areas of 10 settlements in the Donetsk region and 6 in the Luhansk region.

Thus, the two hundred and ninety-third day of the Russian large-scale invasion began.

The Russian occupiers continue to conduct full-scale armed aggression against our state, they do not stop striking civilian infrastructure objects and civilian homes on the territory of Ukraine, violating the norms of International Humanitarian Law, laws, and customs of war.

The enemy continues to focus its efforts on conducting offensive actions in the Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka, and Zaporizhzhia directions. In other directions, the enemy is trying to restrain the actions of units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine, shelling the positions of our troops and civilian objects along the entire line of contact, and carrying out engineering equipment of defensive lines and positions.

Over the past day, units of the Defense Forces repelled the attacks of the occupiers in the areas of the settlements of Novoselivske, Stelmakhivka, Novoehorivka, Makiivka, Chervonpopivka, and Bilohorivka of the Luhansk region and Verkhnyokamianske, Soledar, Yakovlivka, Bakhmutske, Bakhmut, Klishchiivka, Kurdiumivka, Mayorsk, Avdiivka, and Mariinka of the Donetsk region.

During the day, the enemy launched 7 missile strikes, 5 of which hit the civilian infrastructure of the city of Kostiantynivka, Donetsk region, and also carried out 79 attacks from rocket salvo systems, in particular on the city of Kherson. There are civilian casualties.

There remains the threat of the enemy launching air and missile strikes on civilian infrastructure throughout Ukraine.

In the Volyn, Polissia, Siversk, and Slobozhansk directions, the situation remains without significant changes, no signs of the formation of offensive groups of the enemy have been detected.

Over the past day, the enemy carried out mortar and artillery shelling of the areas of settlements: Seredyna-Buda and Riasne of the Sumy region, as well as Strilecha, Starytsia, Ohirtseve, Hatyshche, Volohivka, Okhrimivka, Chuhunivka, Ambarne, Dvorichna, Kamianka of the Kharkiv region.

In the Kupiansk direction, the areas of the settlements: Kyslivka, Kotliarivka, Tabaiivka, Berestove of the Kharkiv region were shelled by tanks and the entire spectrum of artillery; Novoselivske, Stelmakhivka, Novoehorivka, Makiivka, Luhansk region.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy shelled the Terny, Yampolivka, Torske regions of the Donetsk region and Bolohorivka of the Luhansk region with tanks, mortars, barrels, and rocket artillery.

In the direction of Bakhmut, the enemy fired tanks and artillery of various types in the areas of almost twelve settlements, in particular: Verkhnyokamianske, Vyiimka, Spirne, Bilohorivka, Vesele, Soledar, Bakhmutske, Pidhorodne, Bakhmut, Chasiv Yar, Klishchiivka, Kurdiumivka, Druzhba of the Donetsk region.

In the Avdiivka direction, the enemy shelled almost twenty settlements from tanks, mortars, and rocket artillery, including Zalizne, New York, Krasnohorivka, Berdychi, Vesele, Avdiivka, Opytne, Vodiane, Pervomaiske, Nevelske, Krasnohorivka, and Mariinka of the Donetsk region.

In the direction of Novopavlivka, the enemy shelled the areas of Vuhledar, Bohoiavlenka, Novoukrayinka, Prechistivka, and Zolota Nyva settlements in the Donetsk region from the artillery of various types.

In the Zaporizhzhia direction, the enemy fired tanks and the entire range of artillery at the settlements of Vremivka of the Donetsk region and Zelene Pole, Novopil, Novodarivka, Malynivka, Huliaypole, Dorozhnianka, Huliaipilske, Charivne, Bilohiria, Mala Tokmachka, Orihiv, Mali Shcherbaky, Kamianske and Plavni of the Zaporizhzhia region.

In the Kherson direction, the enemy carried out mortar and artillery attacks on the settlements of the Kherson region bordering the contact line, Antonivka, Chornobaiivka and the city of Kherson were the most affected.

In the Kherson direction, the command of the Russian occupation forces rotates individual units. The occupiers who arrive in the temporarily occupied settlements settle in the abandoned and forcibly "vacated" by the local residents of the residence. In addition, on December 10-11, the withdrawal of occupiers from the districts of settlements of Novomykolaivka and Mykhailivka of the Kherson region was noticed.

The Russian occupiers continue to use the infrastructure of medical and sanatorium resorts in the temporarily occupied and occupied territories of Ukraine to provide qualified medical care to their wounded servicemen. So, in the city of Luhansk, one of the buildings of the occupier's maternity hospital was converted into a military hospital. And in the city of Melitopol, the premises of a children's sanatorium are used as a military hospital. Medical personnel from the Russian Federation are involved in providing medical assistance.

During the past day, the Air Force of the Defense Forces carried out 5 strikes on areas where the enemy's personnel, weapons, and military equipment are concentrated.

Over the past 24 hours, units of missile forces and artillery of the Defense Forces of Ukraine hit 2 control points and 6 areas of concentration of personnel of the Russian occupiers and a fuel and lubricants warehouse.