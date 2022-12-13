At night, explosions rang out in Bryansk and Kursk regions of Russian Federation

Explosions rang out in the Bryansk region of Russia on the night of December 13.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to RBC-Ukraine.

Loud explosions were heard by residents of the city of Klyntsi, as well as the village of Klymove in the Bryansk region.

"Houses jumped," says one of the local residents.

Other local residents in Klintsy assume that the explosions occurred in one of the military units.

This city is located approximately 60 km from the border with the Chernihiv region of Ukraine, and according to data from open sources, a motorized rifle regiment is stationed in it.

At the same time, local information resources write that the reasons for explosions in populated areas are likely to be different. There was a fire in Klimovo, but it started even before the residents heard the explosions.

Klimov is located approximately 30 km from the Ukrainian border. A military airfield is located there.

There is currently no information about the victims. The authorities have not yet commented on what is happening.

There are also reports of explosions in the Kursk region.

