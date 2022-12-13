Ukraine and USA adjust capabilities of offensive operations of AFU in winter, - ISW

Senior US government officials may be adjusting their assessments of Ukraine’s ability to launch counterattacks this winter.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Institute for the Study of War (ISW).

At the same time, the Minister of Defense of Ukraine Oleksii Reznikov stated that Ukraine intends to continue the counteroffensive in the winter of 2022-2023 after severe frosts will allow maneuver warfare.

Meanwhile, the UK MoD has assessed that Russia is likely to still seek to maintain control over all of its occupied Ukrainian territory, supporting ISW's recent assessment that the Kremlin is likely to maintain its maximalist aims in Ukraine.

The Russian military leadership still intends to achieve additional gains within the Donetsk region, but it is unlikely that the current Russian military strategy will allow Moscow to achieve this goal.

Read more: Ukrainian defenders repelled enemy attacks in areas of 16 settlements in Luhansk and Donetsk regions - General Staff