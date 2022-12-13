Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 95,260 people (+500 per day), 2,966 tanks, 1,931 artillery systems, 5,930 armored vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS
The Russian invaders, who invaded the territory of Ukraine, continue to suffer losses. As of the morning of December 13, the loss of enemy personnel are approximately 95,260.
This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
As noted, the enemy's total combat losses from 24/02 to 13/12 are approximately:
- personnel - about 95,260 (+500) people were eliminated,
- tanks - 2966 (+0) units,
- armored fighting vehicles - 5930 (+2) units,
- artillery systems - 1,931 (+2) units,
- MLRS - 404 (+7) units,
- anti-aircraft warfare systems - 211 (+0) units,
- aircraft - 281 (+0) units,
- helicopters - 264 (+0) units,
- UAV of operational-tactical level - 1617 (+0),
- cruise missiles - 592 (+0),
- Warships/boats - 16 (+0) units,
- automotive equipment and tank trucks - 4549 (+5) units,
- special equipment - 170 (+1).
"The data is being verified," the General Staff added.