We will bring Putin to justice, - statement of G7

The leaders of the "Big Seven" have announced that they will bring Russian dictator Putin to justice for his war against Ukraine.

As reported by Censor.NET, this is stated in the joint statement of the G7 heads of state.

"War crimes and other atrocities cannot go unpunished. We will bring President Putin and those responsible to justice under international law. We reiterate that Russia's irresponsible nuclear rhetoric is unacceptable and that any use of chemical, biological or nuclear weapons will have serious consequences," the statement said.

G7 leaders stressed that Russia will have to pay to rebuild critical infrastructure damaged or destroyed by its brutal war.

Also, the heads of states of the G7 declared unwavering support for Ukraine as long as it is needed.

"Russia's war of aggression must end. To date, we have seen no evidence that Russia is committed to sustained peace efforts. Russia can end this war immediately by ceasing its attacks against Ukraine and fully and unconditionally withdrawing its troops from Ukrainian territory.

We welcome and support President Zelensky's initiative for a just peace," the G7 added.

