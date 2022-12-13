Zelensky proposed to create Paris mechanism for coordination of efforts in response to energy terror by Russian Federation

The President of Ukraine proposed to create a special mechanism for coordinating efforts - the Paris mechanism, which will make it possible to provide timely and effective responses to every challenge of Russian energy terror.

Volodymyr Zelensky noted this at the international conference "Solidarity with the Ukrainian People" in Paris on Tuesday, Censor.NET informs with reference to "Interfax-Ukraine".

"Unfortunately, we do not yet have such a modern air defense system that could shoot down 100% of Russian missiles and drones, but we can create such a decision-making system that can 100% render Russia's terrorist tactics meaningless," he said.

Watch more: Enemy is preparing for new missile attacks and can strike at any time, - Zelensky. VIDEO