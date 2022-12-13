We have to help Ukrainian people to endure and survive this winter, - Macron

Ukraine needs to be helped to survive the winter, the help should be very prompt and concrete.

This was reported by French President Emmanuel Macron

According to him, now, "first of all, we have to understand that we have to help the Ukrainian people to endure."

"We need to help Ukraine survive this winter... We want the results of the conference (International Conference on Solidarity with the People of Ukraine. - Ed.) to be very concrete," the French leader emphasized.

Macron explained that the conference will be about "mobilizing partners, friends of Ukraine and those who work in international humanitarian organizations, about organizing actions that will help the population get water, electricity, heat, clothes."

He also expressed hope that "our efforts will be at their best and we will help you survive the winter."

"Secondly, Volodymyr, we must together ensure that our assistance is very operational, concrete, and fast-acting...We need to have concrete answers, for this we need to coordinate very closely, and in each country there must be precise contacts to coordinate and help Ukraine arrive when needed," Macron said, addressing President Zelensky.

In addition, he noted that he had already told the Ukrainian government that more than 700 French companies would participate in long-term investments in Ukraine.

