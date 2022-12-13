There is no question of withdrawing troops from Ukraine by end of year, - Peskov

There is no question that Russia can start withdrawing troops from Ukraine by the end of this year.

This was stated by Putin's spokesman Dmytro Peskov, Censor.NET reports with reference to Interfax.

He was asked to comment on President Volodymyr Zelensky's proposal that Russia should start withdrawing troops from Ukraine before Christmas.

"This is out of the question," Peskov said. He explained that "the Ukrainian side needs to accept the realities that have developed over all this time."

"These are the realities that happened because of that line, that policy, which was carried out during the last fifteen or even twenty years by the leadership of Ukraine and today's Ukrainian regime," Peskov continued.

According to him, "these realities indicate that new subjects have appeared in the Russian Federation, they appeared as a result of referendums held in these territories."

"Without taking these new realities into account, any progress is impossible," Peskov concluded.

Also remind, that earlier Zelensky suggested that Russia begin the withdrawal of troops from the territory of Ukraine on Christmas.