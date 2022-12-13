Liquidation of 58th occupants’ army leadership confirmed, - General Staff

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine released information confirming the losses of Russian occupants, including the leadership of the 58th Army.

According to Censor.NЕТ, this was stated in official Facebook of AFU General Staff.

"Defeats of the enemy by the Ukrainian Defense Forces in Zaporizhzhia region over the previous days have been confirmed. Thus, in addition to the destruction of the leadership of the 58th army in the city of Melitopol, in the areas of the settlements of Energodar, Tokmak and Gulyaypole, three artillery installations, up to 10 units of military equipment of various types were destroyed and about 150 enemy servicemen were wounded," the statement said.

