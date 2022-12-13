There will be no offensive from Belarus for now, - Danilov

NSDC Secretary Oleksiy Danilov believes that we should not expect an attack from Belarus, because Belarusians have no desire to fight with Ukraine.

He said this during the telethon, reports Censor.NЕТ with refereence to Ukrinform.

"We are aware of what is happening there. Indeed, today there were exercises there. We were informed that they would take place there. And this is not a sudden thing for us. We are ready for any development of events: if Russia together with Belarusians will carry out certain acts of aggression," Danilov said.

At the same time, he noted that Belarusians have no desire to repeat the fate of Russians.

"They (Belarusians - ed.) know how it can end for them, they see on the example of the Russian Federation how many Russians - thousands - we pack every week to be buried on their territory. Some of them are not taken at all," Danilov said.

