Russia is planning major offensive in January-February, - Kuleba

The Russian occupiers want to conduct a major offensive in January-February 2023, hoping for mobilization.

This was stated at a briefing by Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, reports Censor.NЕТ with reference to LIGА.

According to the Foreign Minister, the Kremlin expects to be able to conduct a major offensive in late January or February and is trying to prepare.

The Minister noted that the enemy hopes for mobilization in Russia and equipment that is being removed from storage.

Kuleba said that Ukraine is doing everything possible to disrupt Russia's plans and expressed confidence that Moscow will not succeed due to the actions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

