News • Sanctions against Russia, War

UK plans to direct seized money of Russian businessmen to restore Ukraine - Cleverly

1 4002
UK plans to direct seized money of Russian businessmen to restore Ukraine - Cleverly
The UK Government is developing a mechanism that will allow to use the seized accounts of Russian businessmen under sanctions to rebuild Ukraine.

This was stated by Foreign Minister James Cleverly in the House of Commons of the British Parliament, reports Censor.NЕТ with reference to DW.

According to him, it is about taking these assets "under control as part of reparations for the reconstruction" of Ukraine.

Read more: Britain will provide Ukraine with 125 anti-aircraft guns

Follow Censor.NET in GoogleNews 

TOP news

all news