NSDC sanctions imposed not against church, but only against individuals in cassocks - Danilov

NSDC Secretary Oleksiy Danilov emphasizes that the NSDC sanctions are not applied to the UOC-MP, but only to individuals who cooperate with the aggressor country.

This is stated by Censor.NЕТ with reference to Ukrinform.

"I do not believe that we are fighting the church. There are certain individuals to whom the SSU has certain claims, and sanctions are imposed on these people. And the fact that they have some kind of rank, work somewhere, we do not care if it comes to national security. We do not care whether a person is wearing a cassock, a BRIONI suit or something else. We do not pay attention to this when it comes to national security. Everyone who works with the occupier, who is related to the Russian Federation - they all must be responsible under the laws of our country," Danilov said.

The NSDC Secretary clarified that sanctions are not imposed against certain institutions, but against individuals who have direct contacts with Russia.

"You know this Gundyaev, he rules Russia, and if you communicate with him during the war, I have a question. If a person sends people to kill our citizens, what can you talk to him about, what can you negotiate?" Danilov said, stressing once again that if a person has contact with those who brought the war to Ukraine, he will be held accountable under Ukrainian law.

We remind you that the National Security and Defense Council imposed sanctions against some representatives of the UOC-MP.