Iermak, Reznikov and Zaluzhny discussed with Sullivan, Austin and Milley further support for Ukraine

In the framework of the ongoing dialogue, Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Andriy Iermak had a phone conversation with National Security Advisor to the President of the United States Jake Sullivan.

As reports Censor.NЕТ, this is stated by рress service of President's Office.

Minister of Defense Oleksiy Reznikov, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Valeriy Zaluzhnyi on the Ukrainian side and Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Mark Milley on the American side also joined the conversation.

The representatives of Ukraine informed the interlocutors on the current situation at the frontline and measures taken to counter the Russian aggressor.

Read more: Detailed our requests in weapons and equipment, - Zaluzhny had a conversation with Milley

The parties discussed the continuation of security, economic and humanitarian support to Ukraine, noted the importance of enhancing the protection of critical infrastructure.

Separately, the interlocutors paid attention to the ways of achieving a just peace in Ukraine based on the fundamental principles enshrined in the UN Charter and providing for the prosecution of the aggressor state.

The Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine thanked the U.S., President Joseph Biden, both houses of Congress and the entire American society for supporting our country and invaluable contribution to the protection of the values of freedom and democracy in Europe and around the world.