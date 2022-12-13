Mobile boiler houses are connected to power units of occupied Zaporizhzhia NPP to prevent freezing of critical systems - IAEA

Since March 4, mobile diesel boilers have been connected to the power units of the Zaporizhzhia NPP, the largest nuclear power plant in Europe, occupied by Russian aggressors, to prevent freezing of critical systems of the plant.

This was stated by International Atomic Energy Agency, reports Censor.NЕТ.

"The station continues to test and commission mobile diesel boilers, which are designed to prevent freezing of critical systems of ZNPP in winter and provide heating of the working environment for its personnel", the statement said.

It was specified that mobile diesel boilers with a capacity of 1-3 MW are installed and operate at one of the power units, several others are located elsewhere at the plant site.

At the same time, ZNPP has twenty stationary emergency diesel generators. They are in standby mode and will be able to provide the plant with electricity if necessary. However, mobile diesel generators are also deployed just in case.