Russia continues to receive microchips from Western countries bypassing sanctions - Reuters

According to Reuters, Russia continues to receive microchips from Western countries to circumvent sanctions imposed over the invasion of Ukraine.

This is stated by Censor.NЕТ with reference to RBC-Ukraine.

From April to November 2022, Russia received $777 million worth of chips from the United States and a number of European countries. These are components from Intel, AMD, Texas Instruments, Analog Devices and Infineon. For this purpose, intermediary firms were created in Turkey and Hong Kong, registered in March 2022.

According to Russian customs, since March, one of the companies has exported components worth at least $20 million to Russia, including chips from American manufacturers, for seven months.

The other company, Turkish Smart Trading Ltd. was founded by Grigory Grigoryev, CEO of Russian logistics firm Novelco. According to Russian customs declarations, the company shipped products of American semiconductor manufacturers for at least 660 thousand dollars.

Investigators found one of Grigoryev's posts on LinkedIn stating that Novelco had opened a branch in Istanbul and was sending goods to Russia from Turkey and was not complying with US and EU trade restrictions on Russia. Once the goods arrive in Turkey, "the shipments are processed for re-export and the cargoes can go to Russia by air, sea, road and rail.

Estonia also helps to circumvent Russian sanctions. Elmec Trade, a Tallinn-based company, shipped at least $17 million worth of goods to Russia between April 1 and October 31.

Read more: UK plans to direct seized money of Russian businessmen to restore Ukraine - Cleverly