Putin is reckless, so U.S. and NATO must be prepared for unforeseen situations, - US Representative Smith

Russia remains one of the biggest threats to NATO, despite the Alliance’s long-term focus on China and the Pacific.

This was emphasized by US Ambassador to NATO Julianne Smith, reports Censor.NЕТ with reference to Voice of America.

In her opinion, an important lesson from this aggression is that it is impossible to project the Western way of thinking on the current Russian leadership.

"I believe that they (the Russian leadership - Ed.) have failed to achieve their strategic goals, but we also recognize that Putin does not always align his strategic goals and his intentions with his capabilities. So I think we have to be careful about any rational judgments that we project onto him. He has shown us that he is quite reckless and unpredictable, and so I think we have to be prepared for any contingency. So the United States, and I think NATO, we believe that we shouldn't jump to conclusions that somehow this doesn't deserve all of our attention right now," Smith said.

She said that while the United States is focused on the growing threat from China and in the Pacific and Indian Ocean region, it must continue to monitor what is happening in Russia and around Ukraine in the coming months and years.

Assistance to Ukraine is now, according to Smith, increasingly coherent, with partners increasingly coordinating their plans with each other, with Ukraine, and with the industry that must supply the growing need for weapons and ammunition.

