Ukraine is preparing for probable future shelling by strengthening air defense and energy security, - Defence Intelligence

Andrii Yusov, a representative of the Main Directorate of Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense, states that in the context of possible massive attacks by Russia, "it is not worth getting attached to holiday dates."

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to Radio Liberty.

"We know what to expect from the Russian Federation, a terrorist state, but in this situation, we will not be tied to the calendar of holiday dates. Because this evil empire has its own logic. We see that the strikes can be related to dates or events, for example, UN meetings, can be on Mondays, Wednesdays, or Thursdays, or can be unrelated, but chosen from some other logic. In particular, military or domestic political on the territory of the Russian Federation. Winter is already stressful. Unfortunately, both before and after the New Year... This winter will make us stronger," he emphasized.

According to Yusov, the risk of massive attacks by Russia remains.

"The Ruscists and Putin do not hide their intention to attack the Ukrainian energy system in the future. These are terrorist attacks. Ukraine is preparing for this by strengthening air defense and by strengthening energy security. We must be ready, there is no reason to relax," concluded the representative of the Defence Intelligence.

