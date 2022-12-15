In morning, occupiers shelled Ochakiv and Chornomorsk districts in Mykolaiv region, infrastructure objects were destroyed and damaged

On the morning of December 15, the Russian occupiers launched massive artillery strikes on the Ochakiv district, and the Chornomorsk district was also under enemy fire.

This was announced by the head of Mykolaiiv RMA Vitaly Kim on Telegram, Censor.NET informs.

The Mykolaiv district:

Yesterday, December 14, at 11:09 a.m., 2:10 p.m., and 3:00 p.m., the enemy attacked the water area and the coastal zone of the Ochakiv district with MLRS. There are no casualties.

The district was also subjected to massive artillery strikes on December 15, at 06:00 a.m. and 07:05 a.m. Infrastructure objects were destroyed and damaged. There are no previous victims. The consequences are clarified.

On the morning of December 15, from 06:00 a.m., the Chornomorsky district was under enemy fire. The infrastructure facility was damaged. There are no casualties," the report said.

As noted, the day and night passed relatively calmly in the Mykolaiv, Pervomaiske, Voznesensk, and Bashtanka districts.

