Russians shelled Kherson region 86 times: 3 people died, including 8-year-old boy. 13 people were injured

The Russian occupiers shelled the territory of the Kherson region 86 times in the past day with artillery, MLRS, tanks, mortars, and UAVs.

This was reported by the head of the RMA Yaroslav Yanushevych, Censor.NET reports.

"Residential quarters of Kherson once again came under massive enemy fire. The invaders targeted a shipbuilding plant, an educational institution, warehouses, a newspaper publishing house, a school, a shop, the building of the Kherson Regional State Administration, private and apartment buildings," the message says.

As a result of Russian shelling, 3 people were killed, 13 more were wounded. An 8-year-old boy was among the dead.

Read more: Ruscists shelled Kherson region 58 times: 3 people died and 15 were wounded