Russians shelled various areas along front line in Donetsk region, 1 person died, 7 people were injured, - RMA

As a result of the Russian shelling of the Donetsk region, houses were also damaged.

This was reported by the head of the RMA, Pavlo Kyrylenko, Censor.NET reports.

"In the Volnovaha direction, Vuhledar was subject to periodic artillery fire - 3 houses were damaged, no one was injured.

In the Donetsk direction, there are no victims, but there is destruction. In the Kurakhiv district, Kurakhove, Vesely Hay, Trudove came under fire - 1 private house was damaged. In Avdiivka, there were two airstrikes over the old part of the city at night, and in the morning the city was shelled from Hrad on the residential quarter.

In the Horlivka direction, the Soledar district suffered the most that night. In Rozdolivka, 1 person died, 3 were injured, and 1 house was damaged by a direct hit. In Paraskoviivka, 1 person was injured, 13 houses were damaged. Shelling was also recorded in Soledar itself - there were no casualties. 3 more people were injured in Bakhmut during the previous day. The building of an agricultural warehouse was damaged in the city," the message reads.

