Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 96 590 people (+590 per day), 2975 tanks, 1943 artillery systems, 5946 armored vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS
9 36217
As of the morning of December 15, the loss of enemy personnel are approximately 96,590.
This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to data from the General Staff of the Armed Forces.
The total losses of the Russian occupiers since 24/02 are approximately:
- personnel - about 96,590 (+590) people were eliminated;
- tanks - 2975 (+5) units;
- armored fighting vehicles - 5946 (+9) units;
- artillery systems - 1,943 (+12) units;
- MLRS - 406 (+2) units;
- anti-aircraft warfare systems - 211 (+0) units;
- aircraft - 281 (+0) units;
- helicopters - 264 (+0) units;
- UAVs of operational-tactical level - 1644 (+27);
- cruise missiles - 592 (+0);
- Warships/boats - 16 (+0) units;
- automotive equipment and tank trucks - 4563 (+1) units;
- special equipment - 172 (+1).