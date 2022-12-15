Last day, Russian invaders killed 7 civilians, 19 people were injured, - PO. INFOGRAPHICS

As a result of the armed aggression of the Russian Federation in Ukraine over the past day, 7 civilians were killed and 19 were injured.

This was reported by the deputy head of the Office of the President Kyrylo Tymoshenko, Censor.NET informs.

"Victims among the civilian population as a result of the armed aggression of the Russian Federation for 14.12.2022 (as of 09:00 a.m. 15.12.2022):

Donetsk region - 2 dead, 4 wounded

Zaporizhzhia region - 2 dead, 1 wounded

Kharkiv region - 1 wounded

Kherson region - 3 dead, 13 injured," the report said.

