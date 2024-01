Russian invaders hit Kherson again.

This was reported by the deputy head of the PO, Kyrylo Tymoshenko, Censor.NET reports.

"The enemy hit the city center again. 100 meters from the building of the Kherson RMA, which was attacked yesterday. There is information about 2 dead," the message says.

Emergency services are on site.

