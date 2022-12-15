Counteroffensive of Armed Forces of Ukraine in Kharkiv and Kherson regions forced leadership of Russian Federation to change plans, - General Staff

The Russian invaders were forced to make changes to their operational plans due to the counteroffensive of Ukrainian defenders in Kharkiv and Kherson regions.

This was reported during the briefing by the Deputy Chief of the Main Operational Department of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Oleksii Hromov, Censor.NET informs.

"In view of the successes of our troops in the Kharkiv and Kherson directions, the military and political leadership of the Russian Federation was forced to make appropriate changes in its operational plans for the capture of Ukraine," he noted.

According to Hromov, in the near future, the enemy's main efforts will be focused on the strategic task of establishing full control over the Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

