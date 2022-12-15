Kremlin is increasing production of military equipment, but sacrificing its quality - General Staff

The Russian invaders want to ensure a quantitative advantage in weapons, but sacrifice its quality.

This was stated by the Deputy Chief of the Main Operational Department of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksii Hromov, Censor.NET reports.

"To ensure a quantitative advantage in weapons and military equipment on the battlefield, the Kremlin is increasing the indicators of its own production of equipment, in particular at the expense of reducing the quality of products. It is also activating the conclusion of agreements with other countries on their supply," he noted.

