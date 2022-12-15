Most of needs of Armed Forces of Ukraine in winter uniforms have been closed, - Ministry of Defense

The lion’s share of the needs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in military uniforms is closed, and the help that should come from partners will become an additional reserve.

This was reported by Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine Hanna Maliar during the briefing, Censor.NET informs.

"Between December 8 and 14, the Ministry of Defense handed over 11,000 body armor, over 10,000 helmets, and over 75,000 pairs of winter shoes to the Armed Forces. And during the week, more than 70,000 winter jackets, 65,000 winter pants, 73,000 sets of field suits, more than 118,000 winter hats, more than 104,000 insulation suit jackets (fleece), and almost 140,000 sets of underwear were transferred and accounted for demi-season and winter clothing," said Maliar.

The Deputy Minister of Defense cited the proportions of the total volume of winter jackets that have already been handed over to the army: 87.2% - purchased under Ministry of Defense contracts; 8.3% - material and technical assistance from partners; 4.4% - charitable assistance.

"The reserve of means of individual armor protection is at the level of about 200,000 body armor and more than 100,000 helmets. New batches of armor are arriving, at the same time, they are constantly being issued to replacement troops and new units," said Maliar.

Read more: Armed Forces losses not announced for reasons of military science. They will be notified after war end, - Ministry of Defense