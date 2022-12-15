European Parliament recognized Holodomor as genocide of Ukrainian people

The European Parliament recognized the Holodomor of 1932-1933, organized by the Soviet authorities, as genocide of the Ukrainian people.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to Interfax-Ukraine.

The corresponding resolution was voted on Thursday within the framework of the plenary session of the European Parliament. Out of 536 deputies who voted, 506 were in favor, 12 were against, and 17 abstained.

"(The EP) recognizes the Holodomor, the artificial famine of 1932-1933 in Ukraine, caused by the deliberate policy of the Soviet government, a genocide against the Ukrainian people, as it was committed to destroy a group of people by deliberately creating living conditions designed for its physical destruction," the resolution says.

In this regard, the European Parliament called on the Russian Federation "as the legal successor of the Soviet Union to officially recognize the Holodomor and apologize for these crimes."

In addition, the EP called on "all countries and international organizations that have not yet recognized the Holodomor as genocide to do so."

