Russians are training 200,000 soldiers. I have no doubt that they will go to Kyiv again, - Zaluzhny

Russia is stockpiling men and weapons for a new offensive.

This was stated by the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valery Zaluzhnyi in an interview with The Economist, Censor.NET reports.

"The Russian mobilization worked. It is not true that their problems are so terrible that these people will not fight. They will fight. The Tsar tells them to fight and they fight. I studied the history of the two Chechen wars - everything was the same. Maybe they are not as well equipped but still a problem for us. We estimate they have a reserve of 1.2-1.5 million people...

The Russians are training about 200,000 new soldiers. I have no doubts they will go to Kyiv again," he said.

At the same time, The Economist notes that Russia is stockpiling people and weapons for a new offensive.

"Already in January, but most likely in the spring, it can launch a major attack from Donbas in the east, south, or even Belarus. Russian troops will seek to push back Ukrainian forces and may even make a second attempt to take Kyiv," the publication writes, referring to the words of Zaluzhny.

The publication also said that Zaluzhnyi, with President Zelenskyi and the commander of the Ground Forces, General Oleksandr Syrskyi, warned of a critical few months ahead.

"As in the Second World War, I have no doubt, most likely, somewhere beyond the Urals, new resources are being prepared. They are being prepared 100%. Ammunition is being prepared, not very good, but still. These will not be the resources that could b to be in two years of the armistice. It will be lousy, and the combat potential will be very, very low; even if he recruits another million men into the army to throw corpses like Zhukov (senior Soviet commander during World War II) did, it will still not bring the desired result," explained the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces.