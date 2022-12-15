Zaluzhny about mobilization: We have enough people, we need heavy weapons and ammunition

The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valery Zaluzhny explained whether Ukraine needs a new wave of mobilization.

He said this in an interview with The Economist, Censor.NET reports.

Journalists asked Zaluzhny whether Ukraine needs a new wave of mobilization.

"We are already conducting it as it is. We have enough people, and I see what I have. I have enough. I don't need hundreds of thousands more. We need tanks; we need armored personnel carriers, we need armored personnel carriers. And we need ammunition," replied the commander-in-chief of the Armed Forces.

We will remind, on December 6, the Minister of Defense Oleksiy Reznikov stated that it is not necessary to activate the conscription and recruit more people to the ranks of the Armed Forces of Ukraine at the moment, since the number of personnel is sufficient.

On December 14, Deputy Minister of Defense Hanna Malyar noted that the mobilization "will depend on the needs of the war."