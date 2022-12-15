International organization volunteer killed in Kherson during shelling

In Kherson, a volunteer of the rapid response unit of an international organization died during the morning shelling.

This was announced by the head of Kherson OVA Yaroslav Yanushevich, Censor.NET informs.

"The enemy targeted a critical infrastructure facility. Residential buildings and the place where the point of medical aid and humanitarian aid is located were damaged by projectile fragments. Unfortunately, as a result of the Russian attack, 2 people died, one of them is a volunteer, a member of the rapid response team of an international organization. Under at the time of the shelling, they were on the street, fragments of enemy shells mortally wounded them," the message reads.

Three more people were injured, two of them were hospitalized. Now doctors provide them with the necessary help.

