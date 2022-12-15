Enemy conducts offensive in Bakhmut and Avdiivka directions, builds up groups in Kupiansk and Zaporizhzhia sectors, - AFU General Staff

Update of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on the Russian invasion as of 18:00 on 15.12.2022.

"Glory to Ukraine! The 295th day of the Russian large-scale invasion continues. The enemy continues to focus its efforts on conducting offensive actions at the Bakhmut and Avdiivka directions. It is trying to improve the tactical situation at the Lyman direction, and is building up groups at the Kupyansk and Zaporizhzhia directions. In other areas, the enemy is focusing on deterring the actions of the Ukrainian Defense Forces, shelling the positions of our troops and civilian objects along the contact line.

During the day, Russian occupants launched 2 missile strikes and made over 5 attacks from multiple rocket launchers. In particular, civilian infrastructure of Nikopol and Kherson was damaged, there were civilian casualties. The threat of enemy's air and missile strikes on critical infrastructure facilities remains on the whole territory of Ukraine.

In Volyn, Polissya and Siversky directions the situation is without significant changes, no signs of formation of offensive groups of the enemy were detected. The build-up of the aviation group and units of the Russian Armed Forces on the territory of the Republic of Belarus continues.

In the Slobozhansky direction the enemy carried out tank and artillery attacks in the areas of Vysoka Yaruga, Morokhovets, Staritsa, Dvorichna and Novomlynsk of Kharkiv region.

In the Kupyansk direction, the areas of Vilshana, Kyslivka, Kotlyarivka, Berestove, Pershotravneve in Kharkiv region and Stelmakhivka and Myasozharivka in Luhansk region were hit by fire.

In the Liman sector the enemy fired from tanks, mortars, cannon and rocket artillery at the areas of Makiivka and Chervonopopivka in Luhansk region and Torske and Vedmezhne in Donetsk region.

In the Bakhmut direction, the enemy fired, in particular, in the areas of Verkhnekamianske, Spirne, Bilohorivka, Soledar, Bakhmutske, Bakhmut, Andriivka, Kurdyumivka, Ozaryanivka, Pivnichne and Opytne in Donetsk region.

In the Avdiivka direction occupants tried to hit the positions of our troops near Avdiivka, Pervomaiske, Nevelske, Heorhiivka, Maryinka and Novomykhailivka in Donetsk region.

In Zaporizhzhia and Kherson directions the enemy continues to shell the positions of our troops and civilian infrastructure along the right bank of the Dnipro river. In particular, near the settlements of Vremivka, Novopil in Donetsk region; Gulyaypole, Dorozhnyanka, Gulyaypilske, Orikhiv and Stepove in Zaporizhzhya region; Nikopol in Dnipropetrovsk region and Novotyanka, Ivanivka, Tokarivka, Kherson, Ingulets and Bilozerka in Kherson region.

The enemy continues to suffer losses. Thus, on December 13, near the settlements of Tokmak, Polohy and Berdiansk in Zaporizhzhia region, the Defense Forces destroyed two ammunition depots of the enemy, two artillery systems with ammunition, as well as six units of military equipment of various types. More than 200 enemy servicemen were wounded. Due to overcrowding of medical institutions and morgues in Melitopol, Russian invaders are transporting corpses and evacuating wounded servicemen to the temporarily occupied Crimea.

In order to replenish the current losses, the invaders are forced to replenish the command level of operational and tactical level with retired officers and even retired officers. They are sent to the area of combat operations.

Our aviation conducted 11 strikes on the areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment and 2 strikes on the positions of enemy anti-aircraft missile systems. Ukrainian rocketeers and artillerymen hit 2 control points, 4 areas of enemy personnel concentration and a fuel and lubricants depot.

Support the Armed Forces! We will win together! Glory to Ukraine!" - the information of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reads.